Larry Philip Swetz, 71, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully in his home in the arms of his loving wife to be with the Lord Thursday evening, February 6, 2020. He was born January 13, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late George and Elizabeth Swetz.
He was the beloved husband of 22 years to Bonnie C. Jordan Swetz; father of Angela (Paul) Fijalkovic, Stephanie Swetz, Larry G. Swetz and Corey P. (Samantha) Swetz. Also surviving are stepsons John R. Powell and Christopher D. Powell; and sisters-in-law Lois Thomas, Carol Ashton and Holly Duncan. Larry had a brother and two sisters and was a grandfather to several grandchildren.
From the age of 14, Larry worked hard becoming a well-known craftsman of auto body and a master of custom painting and automobile restoration as the owner of Larry's Auto Body and Gallatin Auto Glass of Uniontown. He loved animals and over the years rescued many. Larry especially enjoyed cutting his grass, tinkering in his garage, taking care of his cars, traveling with his wife to Florida beaches and numerous Caribbean Islands over the years, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and sunsets.
Friends will be received to celebrate his life from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Tributes, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hakyfuneralhome.com. The family wishes to thank the staff of 10G wing of UPMC, Dr. Gibson, Dr. Kass and the staff of Simmons Center for ILD at Falk Clinic for their care, Abby's Home Care and 365 Hospice.
The family suggests memorial donations in memory of Larry to Fayette Friends of Animals, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers and the University of Pittsburgh Simmons Center for ILD, NW628 3459 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
