Brownsville
Larry S. Ruffcorn, Sr., 72, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
He was born on December 6, 1949, in Brownsville, to the late George W. and Henrietta Horner Ruffcorn, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Michaelene Deeds Ruffcorn; two children, Larry S. Ruffcorn, Jr. and wife Joyce, and John Balosky, III; six grandchildren, Danielle Hauschel and husband Richard, Brittany Gnus and husband Phillip, Ashley Ruffcorn and friend Justin Murray, Frank Chiovitti and friend Melissa, Anthony Balosky and friend Kayla, Shane Balosky and friend Abby; six great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Toni Ruffcorn and Melissa Wilburn; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Larry was predeceased by his sons, Dennis W. Ruffcorn and Anthony W. Balosky, Sr.; daughter, Lynn Renee Ruffcorn; brothers, George, Dennis and Harry Ruffcorn; sisters, Dorothy Turosik and Beverly Elliott.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, on Friday with the Rev. Bruce Davis officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.