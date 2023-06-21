Larry Scott Pishko

Uniontown
Larry Scott "Buck" Pishko, 48, of Uniontown, probably should have died when he had two heart attacks and passed it off for months on pulling a muscle while playing with the dog. Or when he was hit by a car and attacked by bees on the same day, or simply from shame after being thrown up on in kindergarten. Instead, he spent 48 years racking up "How are you alive?" stories until his passing Thursday, June 1, 2023.
He was born October 26, 1974, and shortly thereafter he was abandoned by his school bus on his first and second days of kindergarten. The same year, he so lovingly stalked his teacher, Mr. D, home to peer through his windows. He always spoke of his childhood in such detail that even listeners who never met Llyod or Granny felt like they were in the room alongside them.
As far as careers went, there weren't many jobs he could truthfully say he never worked, but eventually he found his passion working with individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities to help them thrive in the workplace. He treated every client like the men and women they are, like it was two buddies hanging out instead of one supporting the other. "You're number one, Larrypoo" one would always tell him.
When he wasn't traveling to Florida just to get some Ben and Jerry's Frozen Flakes, Larry spent his time giving concerts in his sleep, making a dating profile for his mother under the name "UTown Shirley", hitting the Drury Inn to drink until he started babbling about the second Tuesday of the week, acting out the antics of his favorite wrestlers, and sitting through repeated trainings on how to properly wash your hands.
His passion for music was only superseded by his stunning knowledge of all song lyrics. Not one to keep his shenanigans strictly in the United States, one of his fondest memories was being yoked up by a British bobby as he tried to take photographs while a procession was taking place.
Larry was predeceased by his daughter, Meghan Pishko; and his idols, Kurt Cobain and Warren Zevon.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Pishko; and his father, Larry Pishko (Kathy); children, Samantha Pishko, Larry Pishko, Aisha Pishko, and stepdaughter Maila Carter; fiancee Lorrie Reynolds, whom he resided with, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
A celebration of Larry's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite band shirt and/or vans.
