Connellsville
Larry Serratta Sr., 53, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 13, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born January 13, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Edward Serratta and Genieve Stefko Serratta; son, Michael Overly; and sister, Rosemary Slawson.
Larry was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Denise Lynn Upton Serratta; three children, Jayette Serratta (Anthony Frazier) of Smithfield, Lawrence Serratta, Jr. and David Overly, both of Connellsville, four grandchildren; Chloe, Devin, Andrew and Austin; two-step grandchildren; and two brothers, Gary Serratta of Uniontown and John E. Serratta, Jr. of Ohio.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
