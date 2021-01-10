Fairchance
Larry Wayne Harned, 68, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
He was born September 28, 1952, in Uniontown.
Larry was predeceased by his father, Earl E. Harned Sr.; his mother, Vivien Kelley Harned December 28, 2020; and sister Kathleen Joyce Harned.
Surviving are his son, Ian J. Harned and grandson Ronan Harned.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service, Tuesday, January 12, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Private family interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
