Allison #1
Larry Wayne “Hawk” Hawkins Sr., 72, of Allison #1, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at The Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11th, and until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, where a Blessing Service will be held with Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
