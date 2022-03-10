Larry Wayne Hawkins Sr.

Allison #1
Larry Wayne "Hawk" Hawkins Sr., 72, of Allison #1, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, at The Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on May 18, 1949, in the original Brownsville Hospital to Basil B. and Elvira Pallotto Hawkins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Basil Hawkins, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Dorothy Polivka and her husband Pete, of Brunswick, Ohio; two nephews: Justin Novosel and wife Deborah, of Huntersville, N.C., and Martin Novosel and wife Stacie, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; great-nephew, Andrew Novosel of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Larry is also survived by his four children: Larry W. Hawkins, Jr. and Sherry Hawkins McKenzie, and her husband Dennis, who reside in Winter Park, Fla., with their mother, Janet Kolessar Hawkins; Tami Barber and her husband Greg, and Michelle Jaquay and her husband Mike, who reside in Toledo, Ohio, and are both the daughters of the late Frances Stack Lupas.
Larry was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School Class of 1967, and was a drummer in the high school marching band for all four years. He was a retired coal miner. He greatly loved his dog, Katrina.
Many thanks to the Health Care Workers who brought joy and quality care to his daily life: Dee, Anne, Phil, Trish, Shari, Tina, and Kayla.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11th, and until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, where a Blessing Service will be held with Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.