Uniontown
Larry Wayne Newman, 71, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022, with loving family by his side. He was born December 19, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Newman and Ada Belle Cobb Newman; a grandson, Corey Stites; a sister, Evelyn McGee; and three brothers, William, Robert and Dave Newman.
Larry served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was a truck driver. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed fishing, music, science fiction and watching truck pulls on TV.
Surviving are his former wife of 25 years, Patricia Newman of Uniontown; his special friend, Darlene Howard of Uniontown; three daughters, Karen Cogar (Dave), Amy Newman (Billy) and Melissa Newman, all of Uniontown; six grandchildren, Cody Stites, Tyler Cogar (Verbus), Todd Kelly, Owen Kelly, Austin Cogar and Xander Adams; great-granddaughter, Aleah Stites; six siblings, Janice Darnell of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., George Newman (Geneve) of Uniontown, Charles Newman (Jenny) of Greensboro, Emma Jane Newman of McClellandtown, Raymond Newman of Uniontown and Linda Bryner of McClellandtown.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon, the hour of service, Monday, May 2, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., with Pastor Dan Androsik officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
