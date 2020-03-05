Harrisburg
Latasha "Tasha" Nicole Frye, 34, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, Harrisburg.
She was born in Harrisburg November 27, 1985, a daughter of Roger Frye and Cheryl Smith Frye.
Tasha was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and went on to achieve her bachelor's degree from Albright University and master's degree from Capitol Technical Institute. She was employed as a campaign manager for United Way of Harrisburg. She was also a model for Primp the Runway.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents; her daughter, Ezra Jade Frye; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Saturday, March 7, in the funeral home chapel, with Apostle Alfred L. Thompson officiating.
Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
