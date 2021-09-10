Elyria, Ohio
Laura June Moore Conetsco died August 30th with family by her side after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born to the late Harry and Lauretta Varndell Moore in 1934, in Uniontown. There she met and became engaged to David Conetsco.
Following graduation from South Union High School in 1952, she and her parents moved to Elyria, Ohio. June and Dave were married at Holy Cross Church, Elyria, and remained in Ohio where they raised their family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dave; sister Sally; and brothers Sonny and Jack.
She is survived by children; Cheryl, Mike (Cherlynn) and Laura (Peter), grandchildren; Nicole (Kyle), Amber and Kathryn and great-grandchildren; Saylor, Quinn and Oliver.
Private services were conducted on September 4th followed by interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Amherst, Ohio.
