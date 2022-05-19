New Salem
Laura E. Cherban, 63, of New Salem, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 11, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Louis McCormick and Violet Franks McCormick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cherban; daughter, Stacy Cherban; and siblings, Finley McCormick and Janet Hardison.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Cherban and Craig Cherban, both of New Salem; her siblings, Nancy Poli (Lou) of Uniontown, Linda Golden of Hopwood and Judy Lahue, also of Hopwood; and special friends, Cindy Herilla of Penn Craft, Amber McManus of New Salem, and Mackenzy Harshman, also of New Salem.
Laura loved going to casinos and going to bingo.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of the service, Friday, May 20, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating the service, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
