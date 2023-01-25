McClellandtown
Laura Hackney, 95, of McClellandtown, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at home.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and an 11 a.m. Blessing Service, in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Thursday, with Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment follows at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
