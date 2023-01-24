McClellandtown
Laura Hackney, 95, of McClellandtown, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at home.
She was born on Friday, May 13, 1927, in Monessen, daughter of the late Mary and John Chunkala. She was the youngest of 12 children.
Laura attended Monessen High School and was employed by Hagan Ice Cream for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marlin "Bud" Hackney; grandchildren, Laura Hackney and Marlin "Jay" Hackney, Jr.; brothers and sisters: Helen, Walter, Stella, Mack, Josephine, Nellie, Kuzimer, Sofie, Joseph, Mary Jane and Edward.
Laura was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her sons, whom she loved dearly: Joseph and wife, Regina, Marlin "Jay", and David and wife, Patty; grandchildren, that adored her: Carla Fabac, Joseph Hackney Jr., Marlene Ansel, Tracey Hackney, Lori Jo Hackney Ruth, Rebecca Churby and Robin Hackney; great-grandchildren: Arlene Hackney, Luke and Marissa Fabac, Joseph III. and Alyssa Hackney, David and Jacob Ansel, Mason Gibson, Cheyenne Ruth, Laken Hackney, Paige and Anthony Battista and Grant Foy; great-great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Jurzcak; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and an 11 a.m. Blessing Service, in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Thursday, with Father Marlon Pates officiating. Interment follows at McClellandtown Presbyterian Church Cemetery (Churchhill Cemetery), McClellandtown.
