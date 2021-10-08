Smithfield
Laura Jane Sackett, 87, of Wheeling, W.Va., passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Born and raised in Smithfield, Jane was a daughter of Hugh William Sackett and Anna Jane Miller Sackett.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Hunter Hercules; brother Hugh "Bud" Sackett and wife Jean Sackett; and sister Jean Sackett Pearson and husband Jon.
Surviving are her children, Jeff and Tina Weller of Columbus, Ohio, and Jennifer Hercules of Wheeling; beloved grandchildren, Shannon Weller, Bud Hercules, Sarah Burkhart and husband David, Tiana Johnson and Maya Collins; Jane was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, whom she adored; brothers and sisters, Richard Sackett and wife Alberta of Lexington, Ky., David Sackett and wife Mary of Texarkana, Ark., and Julia Sackett Eckert of Smithfield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who loved her very much.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 30 Church Street, Smithfield, PA 15478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.