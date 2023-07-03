Lemont Furnace
Laura Jean Lintner Viecelli, 95, of Lemont Furnace, entered heaven's gates Monday, June 26, 2023. She was born November 26, 1927, to the late Francis Lintner and Catherine Lintner.
Laura was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Viecelli Jr; daughter, Johnita Catherine Viecelli White; sister, Kit Dittmore; dear uncle, Paul Lintner; son-in-law, Gary Huston; and grandson-in-law, Jonathan Dalton.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Judy Lynn Viecelli Huston; her sister, Shirley Klinek; grandchildren, Allison Dalton, Rachel Seighman (Eric), Lisa Solomon (Jonathan); and great- grandchildren, Alec, Elijah, Alehandria, Olivia, Kaylyn, Claira and Gia; along with dear family member and friend, Becky Hilling (Kenneth).
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor Personal Care and Becky Hilling for their love, care and compassion.
A private service for immediate family was held in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
