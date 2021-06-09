Chalkhill
Laura L. Pliss Renze, 79, of Chalkhill, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021, in her home. She was born January 8, 1942, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Leo D. Pliss and the late Mary Margaret Gannon Pliss.
Also preceding her in death were her close cousin and friend, Barbara Uhazie (June 2, 2021); her aunt, Laura Rishel; and her beloved cat, Shorty.
Laura graduated from Dunbar Township High School and Uniontown School of Nursing. Following graduation, Laura worked for many years as an RN at Uniontown Hospital, Albert Gallatin Visiting Nurses and LaFayette Manor. She enjoyed her work and cared for every patient, no matter their circumstances, as if they were her family. Laura made a positive impact on many people and through her caring she helped them through tough times.
Laura enjoyed spending time with friends, card parties, bowling, trips to the beach, spending time with her grandchildren, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and college football fan. Although she suffered many health issues that caused her to be immobile in recent years, her spirit and sweet smile never wavered. She was a true example of how to persevere through many hardships. She will be remembered and missed by all who loved her as a beautiful, kind and caring soul.
Laura is survived by her husband, Robert N. Renze; loving children Vincent Renze (Lisa) of Mt. Pleasant, Rosemary Casteel (Jeff) of Morgantown, W.Va., and Leo Renze (Barbara) of Stewartstown; grandchildren Haley Bulebosh (Steve), Ashley Renze (Adam), Jake Casteel, Sarah Casteel, Nicholas Renze, Erica Renze, Cassie Renze and Chloe Renze; a sister, Peggy Ann Prestia (Jack) of Atlanta, Ga.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A blessing service will be said at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
