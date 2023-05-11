formerly of Leckrone
Laura M. Morgan, 87, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, in Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown after a stroke. She was born December 9, 1935, in Leckrone, the youngest of three children born to Jacob and Leona Johnson Ansel.
Laura graduated from German Township High School in 1953.
She married Franklin "Buddy" Morgan in 1952 and they operated the Twin Kiss in McCellandtown until their divorce in 1984.
She received a Bachelor of Science in 1965 and Master of Education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1969.
Laura was a teacher at Laurel Highlands School District in Uniontown. She retired in 1993 after 27 years of teaching fourth grade at John F. Kennedy Elementary. Mrs. Morgan is remembered fondly by her students.
Laura was one of the nicest persons you'd ever meet. Her favorite things were food, bowling and bingo. She loved to win! She was able to travel to Mexico and Jamaica, and lived in Oklahoma for 10 years. She always loved to go and do.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents in 1964; her brothers, Charles and Lewis Ansel in 2009; and nephew, Douglas Ansel in 2005.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane Hilton and husband Richard; grandchildren, Charles Hurst and Amie Hilton; great-granddaughter, Natalie Hurst, all of Uniontown. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Sandra "Sue" Ansel; nephews, Charles Ansel Jr., Lewis Ansel Jr., James Ansel, David Ansel; nieces, Pam Libys and Renee Valencheck; special friends, Sandi Long, Dana Ross, and her many bingo buddies.
Laura was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Uniontown. She will be desperately missed by all those that she's left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
At her request, there will be no memorial service or funeral by her immediate family. She wished to be remembered and acknowledged as a loving mother, grandmother, loyal friend and respected teacher.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
