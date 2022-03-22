Dunbar
Laureen R. Bruno Malachin Nicholson, 79, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Eicher's Family Home.
She was born July 5, 1942, in Dunbar, daughter of the late Lawrence and Rosemary Wallace Bruno.
Laureen was a 1960 graduate of Connellsville High School, and a member of St. Aloysius Church. She was the owner of Laureen's Beauty Salon, and prior to retirement, was the owner of Bruno's Bar in Dunbar.
Laureen was an active and beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Some of her friends were known, and many were not, because she was always "out and about" visiting and caring for others (especially seniors). During the last three years, her family has met many of her friends, and shared and heard many life stories, which will be a blessing in the days to come.
Laureen is survived by her son, Michael Raymond; her sisters, Regina Hughes and Mary Pastors (George) all of Dunbar; nephews, Jeff Butela of Dunbar, Ryan Butela and fiancee Kayelin Snyder of Connellsville; nieces, Joellen Fermen (Richard) of New York City, Susan Watson and Rebecca Cunningham of Uniontown; and a special godchild, Christopher Schiffbauer of Georgia.
In addition to her parents, Laureen was predeceased by her husband, Robert Nicholson; sister, Esther Watson; niece, Mary Ellen Watson; and brothers-in-law, William Watson and Sturge Hughes.
Laureen's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Connie and Staff at Eicher's Family Home; Amedysis Home Health Care Staff; Soni Mancuso, Phyllis, Jen and Aria; and the many prayers and blessing of Fr. Julius Capongpongan, of St. Aloysius Church; and family friend, Pastor Lee Maley, for their care and family support.
In following with Laureen's wishes there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in St. Aloysius Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar, PA, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant, and Fr. Julius Capongpongan as concelebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Aloysius Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville 724-628-9033.
To sign the online guest registry visit our website at martuccifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.