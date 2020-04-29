Cardale
Mrs. Laurie Costello of Cardale, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 56.
Laurie was born November 8, 1963, in Los Angeles, Calif. She was raised as the eldest of four children.
Laurie's passion for caring for others led her to retire from being a teacher for at-risk youth and a social worker, working with adults with learning disabilities. Laurie also was an art enthusiast. Her hobbies included sewing, drawing and she had a strong love of music.
Laurie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren. She embraced every moment with them. Her vivacious and silly personality always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.
Laurie is survived by her mother, Barbara Fleming and stepfather, John Fleming of Florida; her wife of almost 20 years, Dawn Costello; her son, Samuel Stephen of Indiana; her daughter, Amanda Little; her sister, Susan Omilakin of Ohio; her brother, Greg Scott of Indiana; her grandchildren, Kairael and Cadewryn Stephen of Indiana; and her sisters-in-law, Gayle Clubb, Debbie Loomis and Cindie Scott; also survived by three nieces and one nephew. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Scott.
As a respect of Laurie's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to a charity of your choice. A celebration of life memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, New Salem. www.dearthfh.com
