Lavina Lois Nelson Rockwell, 86, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ Friday, June 4, 2021, in her home in Stow, Ohio. She was born on August 4, 1934, on a farm in North Union Township, and was a life-long resident of Fayette County.
During the final seven years of her life on earth, her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Ren, and their children cared for her in their home in Stow.
She was a daughter of the late Lavina Lois Clements and Albert Nelson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Ray Rockwell Sr., whom she married September 19, 1964, in Winchester, Va.; their infant child in 1969; and the following siblings and their spouses, Christina Nelson, Nellie Nelson, Thomas Albert and Dorothy Nelson, Jean and Harry McClelland, Charles "Chuck" Nelson, Anna Mae and Lawrence "Larry" Kern.
Lois graduated from North Union Township High School Class of 1952. For a dozen years, between graduation and marriage, Lois worked at Uniontown Newspapers, six years in circulation and six years in display advertising.
She and her husband founded several local businesses, including Fayette Mobile Homes and Bethesda Christian Store. She was raised in the Pennsville Baptist Church and later in life she worshipped with the Uniontown Alliance and several other local churches.
She is survived by her sons, Alan Ray "Chip" Rockwell Jr. of North Union Township, and Eric Nelson Rockwell and his wife, Ren Lynne McCoy of Stow; grandchildren Ian Christopher Rockwell, Nicole Ren and her husband, Corrin Alexander Clayton, Erin Michelle Rockwell and Natalie Ann Rockwell; two great-grandsons, Lucas Arthur Clayton and Griffin Oliver Clayton; and her brother's wife, Nancy Rae Soverns Nelson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of a service celebrating Lois' life, Thursday, June 10, with Pastor Mark A. Sholtis. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar Township.
The family suggests donations be made in Lois' memory to the Connellsville Area Community Ministries at connmin.org, or the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
