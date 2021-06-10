formerly of
Fayette County
Lavina Lois Nelson Rockwell, 86, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ Friday, June 4, 2021, in her home in Stow, Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of a service celebrating Lois' life, Thursday, June 10, with Pastor Mark A. Sholtis. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar Township.
The family suggests donations be made in Lois' memory to the Connellsville Area Community Ministries at connmin.org, or the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
