Perryopolis
Lawrence A. “Hunky” Slebodnik, 75, of Perryopolis, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born September 17, 1946, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Paul and Anna Haragos Slebodnik.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 45 years, Mr. Slebodnik was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel after 39 years.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Shangri-La, a member of AM Vets, Uniontown and the Perryopolis Gold Star Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023.
Larry was an avid deer and turkey hunter, which he enjoyed sharing with his son. A true Steelers fan, he loved to watch the game with his family. He also loved to spend time reading biographies and the newspapers. He loved to spend time at the ocean and hanging out on the beach, especially with his family. Dad was known for his one-liners, his ability to make us laugh and his one-of-a-kind outlook on life. Pap loved to spend time with his grandchildren, whom he was extremely proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Georgiana Halalowich Slebodnik, with whom he shared 55 years together with and adored and never missed a chance to surprise her with roses; daughter Lori Kay Slebodnik Oldham of Perryopolis; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Adele Slebodnik of Perryopolis; four grandchildren, Hannah Rose Oldham, Noah James Oldham, Jeremiah William James Oldham, Dylan Anthony Slebodnik; and his fur baby, Rocco.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Slebodnik and Joseph Slebodnik; and a sister, Dolores Burda.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 31, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Relatives and friends are asked to gather directly at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church for funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, November 1, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church officiating.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.