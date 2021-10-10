Smock
On October 6, 2021, Lawrence "Larry" Alphonse Chaikcic was called home to walk among the angels in Heaven. Larry was born in 1938 in Smock, a son of Raymond and Veronica Rebidas Chaikcic. Smock is where he grew up and where he found his love for farming at a young age on his grandfather's farm.
Larry graduated from Uniontown Senior High in 1956. He served in the Navy and was a member of the Unites States Naval Band. After an honorable discharge, he attended Robert Morris College and began his career in the accounting department of the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Philadelphia.
Larry married his beloved wife of 56 years, Dorothy "Dot" Katherine Mills, in 1964. Realizing the urban lifestyle wasn't for him, he moved back to Fayette County and built a home in Vanderbilt with Dot, where they raised four children. Larry worked in the sales department in the plumbing and heating industry for many years. Larry and Dot bought the farm adjacent to their home and started their farming hobby together. They established L&D Polled Herefords/Lakeside Cattle. His love of farming helped him foster friendships in the cattle industry nationwide. Larry was actively involved in numerous cattlemen organizations, including the American, the Pennsylvania, and the Buckeye Hereford Associations. Not just a member, he served on the Board of Directors and held various office seats in these clubs, including being the president of the Pennsylvania Hereford Association (PHA). He was a founding member and was on the Board of Directors of the Mason Dixon Polled Hereford Association. He served on the Fayette County Fair Board of Directors for 16 years, served on the Penn State Extension Board and was the farmer representative board member of the Natural Resource Conservation Service of Fayette County. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, the Pennsylvania Cattleman's Association and the The Fayette County Cattleman's Association. Larry had won numerous awards throughout the farming Industry. L&D Polled Herefords was named the 2015 PHA Breeder of the Year, He won the PA Cattlemen's Environmental Stewardship Award for having an environmentally friendly farm. Most recently, he was named the 2021 Friend of the Fayette County Fair. Larry will be sadly missed by his friends in all of these farm organizations.
Larry was an active member of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church of Vanderbilt, where he served in the church body for 50 plus years. He enjoyed being the choir director, and helping plan their annual Christmas cantatas.
His love of music was apparent throughout his life. He had a large collection of record albums from jazz to classical. He played the clarinet, flute, saxophone and piano, and enjoyed giving music lessons. Besides the Navy band, he was in the Wally Gingers band in the '60s and '70s. More recently, Larry sang in the Uniontown Greater Chorale, which was preparing for its annual Christmas Concerts. Larry passed on his talented gifts and love of music to his grandchildren, who are gifted singers and musicians as well.
Larry's passing is a huge loss for all of us. We have lost an amazing father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Veronica; and his brother, Mark.
He leaves behind his sisters, Vilma (widow of Wayne) Shumaker, Nadine (husband Randy) Sethman; and his brother, Ron (wife Dolly) Chaikcic; his children, Natalie (husband John) Steele, Jenifer Chaikcic, Craig (wife Jennifer) Chaikcic, and Brent (wife Jodi) Chaikcic; three grandchildren, Blake Chaikcic, Zachary Steele and Hunter Chaikcic; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends.
Larry was a loving and and accomplished individual on earth and we are sure he is very happy now joining Dorothy and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, in East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Vanderbilt, with a 10 a.m. visitation. Internment of his ashes with Dorothy's will be held privately at Flatwoods Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life, that he requested to be held on his farm, will take place for his friends and family in the near future.
