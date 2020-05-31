Uniontown
Lawrence Anthony DelPinto, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Cherry Tree Nursing Home. He was born September 13, 1935, in Tower Hill, a son of the late Frank DelPinto and Wanda DeMichele DelPinto.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Laura King and Angela Ceccarelli.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mourovic DelPinto; children Francis DelPinto (Shelly) of Marietta, Ga., Louis DelPinto of MeClellandtown, Laureen "Reenie" Ozanich (William) of Reedsville; grandchildren Alexandra Fendley (Ryan), Zoey and Riley, Andrew and Zachary DelPinto; great-granddaughter Emillia Fendley; two nephews, Larry King (Terry) and Charles Ceccarelli.
He was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.
All services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
