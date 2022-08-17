Lawrence Blair

Uniontown
Lawrence "Larry" Blair died peacefully at the age of 91, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 23, 1931, and spent most of his life as a resident of Uniontown.
After proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, Larry became a Patrolman with the Uniontown City Police Department in 1958, and rose through the ranks to become a City Detective. Later in life he told many stories about solving crimes, even murders, with little to no technology, much to the fascination of his grandchildren.
He retired from the Uniontown Police Force upon his election to Magistrate for the city of Uniontown. The position was renamed District Justice and he retired as a Senior District Justice, after holding this elected position for almost 30 years.
Larry was a lifelong volunteer fireman in Uniontown, and for many years reported to every fire in the city, sometimes even driving the ambulance to the scene.
When he was no longer able to fight fires, Larry worked at the Volunteer Fire Company Bingo nights, and was said to never miss the day when they gave free Redstone Candy to attendees. In 2021 Larry was notified that he was the oldest living Volunteer Firefighter.
An avid golfer, Larry was delighted to have had three holes-in-one in his lifetime. One of these was reported in the Herald Standard, supposedly on the day that his son, Mark was born and another when he was 80 years old.
Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 63 years, Libby Joseph Blair, in June of this year. Also preceding him in death were his sister, Patricia Morris and his brother, Edgar Blair.
Left to mourn are his loving children: Becky Blair (Fiance Judge Anthony J. Russo) of Cleveland, Ohio, Maria Blair Katsafanas (Nick) of Allison Park and Mark Blair of Uniontown.
He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren: Ashley and Blair Alexandersen, Ana and Nico Katsafanas and Hunter and Avery Blair, all of whom loved their PapPap.
He also leaves behind many sisters and brothers-in-law, all of whom were more like sisters and brothers to him: Joe and Loretta Joseph, Marie and Emil Greathouse, the late John and Roxanne Joseph and Harry "Bo" and Roseann Joseph; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for the fall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank (fccaa.org) in Uniontown.
