Lawrence D. Lemmon, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born March 17, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of Cecil Lemmon Sr. and Grace Lewis Lemmon.
Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Johnson.
Larry worked as a mechanic for Corning Glass Company. He enjoyed trading stock, gardening, cars and feeding animals in his backyard.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Larry's life, Thursday, September 17, with Pastor Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will be private.
Masks are required and Covid 19 requirements will be followed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
