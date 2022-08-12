Lawrence Dennis

Uniontown
Lawrence “Doug” Dennis, born November 3, 1954, in Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 67.
He lived in Imperial with his loving wife, Judy Greco Dennis, and his dog and buddy, Ellie, who he loved to take for a walk in the neighborhood. Doug just recently retired after 38 years from Eaton Corporation in Cherrington Plaza.
Doug loved playing golf, going to the casino, beach vacations with the family and all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers! He also loved classic cars, going to car cruises and being part of his Dad and brother’s pit crew during their racing years.
Along with his wife, Judy, he is survived by his parents, L.J. (Shirley) Dennis of Markleysburg, and Mary Lou Lowe of Chalk Hill; a brother, Todd (Amy) Dennis of Newell; a sister, Robin Boob of Cresson; a stepsister, Tina Pavlick of Uniontown, PA; in-laws, Janet (Jeff) McCanna of Beaver Falls, and Tom (Lisa) Greco of New Brighton, Tricia (Jeff) Carmody of Industry, and Rich (Clare) Greco of Raleigh, N.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Lowe; mother- and father-in-law, Dawna and Tony Greco; brothers-in-law, Ken Stossel and Curt Boob; and his beloved dog, Abbey.
As per Doug’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of the service, Friday, August 12, with Reverend Kenneth Steele officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.