Smithfield
Lawrence Dewayne Holt, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 45, in his home. He was born March 31, 1975, in Uniontown.
Lawrence was the son of David Holt Sr. and Linda Liston Holt. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his three brothers, Jim Holt, Tim Holt and David Holt Jr.; uncles Dewayne and Russel Holt, and Bob Newman; and loving grandparents Lawrence and Ruth Holt, who raised him. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Lawrence was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1994. He was employed at the Flamingo Restaurant for several years. Lawrence was the past co-owner of the D & L Sports Card Shop. He was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Smithfield and the Uniontown YMCA. He mentored his nephews in professional wrestling, enjoyed movies, music, very involved with the WWE Wrestling world and loved spending time with his friends and family, especially playing with his two great cousins, Bobby and Brayden Newman, who adored him.
Left to cherish his memory are two special aunts and guardians, Cindy Newman of Smithfield, and Pam Ford and husband Tim of Valrico, Fla.; uncle Earl Holt and wife Frances of Hopwood; aunts Babs Nine of Washington and Sue Holt of Smithfield; two nephews, Billy and Jacob Holt; a niece, Bailey Holt; many dear cousins and friends; and a sister-in-law, Amy Holt of Smithfield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, where friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Lawrence's life, Friday, July 24, with Pastor Becky Dittenhafer officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
