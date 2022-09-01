Lawrence E. Davis, Jr.

Uniontown
Lawrence E. "Bug" Davis Jr., 56, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 27, 1965, to Lawrence E. Davis, Sr. and Henrietta E. Wallace Davis.
Lawrence was a graduate of Laurel Highlands, Class of 1984. Lawrence was an avid Steelers fan. He loved God, his family, basketball and his friends. He loved cooking and feeding people. Lawrence was gifted in using his hands. "Bug" as he was lovingly known was a true man of many talents.
Preceding Lawrence in death were his parents; brothers, Robert Davis and Earl Davis; and a sister, Pamela Davis, all of Uniontown.
Left to honor Lawrence's passing are his children, daughters Felisha Davis and husband Ontario of Uniontown, Lawren Davis of Kernersville, N.C., Shannon Davis, Haylee Davis and Victoria Davis, all of Uniontown, and Kaitlin Davis of Connellsville, and sons, Dashun Davis of New York and Lawrence Davis, III of Connellsville; seven siblings, sisters Dorothy Baltimore (Robert) of Woodbridge, Va., Henrietta Hall of Winchester, Va., Vanessa Wallace (Todd), Valerie Fitzgerald, Valeesa Davis, Bridgett Arnold, and brother, Rueben Davis, Sr., all of Uniontown; and special friend, Susan Sines of Uniontown; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Lawrence's life, Friday, September 2, with the Rev. Vincent Winfrey, Sr. officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories .and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
