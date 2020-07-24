Lawrence Holt

Smithfield
Lawrence Dewayne Holt, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 45, in his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA 15478, where friends will be received from noon until 1 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Lawrence's life, Friday, July 24, with Pastor Becky Dittenhafer officiating. Interment to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.