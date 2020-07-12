Coolspring
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Conroy, 84, of Coolspring, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Veterans Hospital in Oakland. He was born March 23, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late Lawrence and Mildred Means Conroy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie Hutchinson Conroy, who passed May 6, 2020. He is also preceded by two brothers and a sister, James, Bob and Grace.
Surviving are his two daughters, Lisa A. Tait (George III) of Hopwood, Kerry J. Conroy of Hopewell; two grandchildren, Andrew J. Tait and George Tait IV; and one sister, Janet Johnston of Mt. Braddock.
He was a member of Hopwood Free Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1956 to April 1959 and served as a member of the Honor Guard.
He retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Factory with 36 years of service. He enjoyed playing pool and dances with his daughters.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, July 14, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Hopwood Free Methodist Church.
