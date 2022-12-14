Uniontown
Lawrence M. Aller, 93, of Uniontown, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born October 28, 1929, in Connellsville (where he resided most of his life), a son of the late Lawrence W. and Mable M. Tedrow Aller.
Prior to his retirement, Lawrence was employed by West Penn Power Company from 1952 to 1993, where he retired as a supervisor.
Lawrence was a member of Central Fellowship Church.
He served in the U.S. Army, was assigned to the German Occupation Force in Europe and remained in the U.S. Army Reserves until retiring in 1976 with the rank of major.
Lawrence was a member of King Solomon Lodge 346, Free & Accepted Masons Connellsville, The Scottish Rite Bodies of Uniontown, and Scottish Rite Bodies in the Valley of Pittsburgh.
Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Ceane Grote and husband Gerard; two grandchildren, Jessica Volpe and husband Jeff of Ogden, Utah, and Joshua Grote of Burbank, Calif.; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Anneliese Volpe.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn Aller; two sons, Larry Aller and an infant son; three sisters, Leona Boone, Georgetta Ritenour and Wilma Daily; three brothers, Freeman, Gilbert and Stanley Aller.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the time of service, Friday, December 16, with Pastor Michael Stange officiating, in VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, 724- 628-9033. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Full Militray Rites will be accorded by members of American Legion Post 301, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21, at the funeral home following the service.
