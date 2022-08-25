Whitsett
Lawrence M. Davis, 98, of Whitsett, went home to be with his Lord Monday, August 22, 2022, in The Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Lawrence was born in Vanderbilt to the late Catherine Bates.
He attended Perry High School before joining the United States Army. After his tour in Europe, he returned home only to head to Detroit, Mich., to work at the Ford Motor Company. After a few years he decided to leave Ford and pursue a new career with the B&O Railroad Company, where he later would become a supervisor.
After 25 years at B&O, Lawrence decided to retire. After retirement, Lawrence spent his free time hanging out at the Perry Drug Store with his friends and scratching off lottery tickets.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Bates; his loving wife, Virginia Stevenson Davis; five brothers, Gilbert Davis, Jesse Bates, Marvin Bates, James Bates and Reginald Bates; three sisters, Bernice Bates, Pauline Bates Diggs, and Edith Bates Peters,; a daughter, Catherine Davis Lippencott; and two sons-in-law, Chauncy Lippencott and Kenny Johns.
In December of 2021, Lawrence was invited to the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. When he returned he was so excited to tell everyone about the amazing time he had and how everyone he met was so nice, saying "I would go back in a heartbeat".
Left to cherish his loving memory are his children, Lorraine Davis of Whitsett, James Davis of Monroeville, Albert (Darlene) Davis of Carrollton, Ga., Barbara Johns of Uniontown and Daphne Davis of Arlington, Va.; a sister, Marcine Ramsey of Whitsett; a brother, Walter Bates of Warren, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Marcie Rucker; special friends, Skip Pirilla, Jim Blair and Jim Cronin; and a host of family and many friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, August 27, in the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Whitsett.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
