Lawrence McLaughlin

Uniontown
Lawrence "Larry" McLaughlin, 84, of Uniontown, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born June 11, 1936, in Mt. Braddock, a son of Lawrence Wesley McLaughlin and Elizabeth Ridley McLaughlin.
He was a life member of Amvets Post 103, Hopwood; a North Union Township auditor, a member of Laurel Highlands School Board of Directors, and Pechin Chapel.
He was a self-employed building contractor.
Larry was an avid golfer.
He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Doris Wolfe McLaughlin; children Leslie (Keith) Willard, Denise (Bink) Klink and Lawrence (Tara) McLaughlin; grandchildren Bo and Joshua Klink, Jessica (Greg) Lloyd, Amelia and Brooke McLaughlin; sister Sharon Durst; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers and sister Barry Ridley, Ruth Lohr and James McLaughlin; and three grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Military rites accorded graveside by Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery.
MASKS MUST BE WORN.
