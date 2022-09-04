Lawrence S. Georgiana, 79, passed away unexpectantly on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born October 2, 1942, to Marilyn Birch Georgiana and Joseph F. Georgiana.
He graduated in 1961 from Uniontown High School and just attended his 61st class reunion.
He owned and operated Fayette Frozen Foods and Fayette Storge for many years.
He loved being at work and talking to his customers. He enjoyed helping people and loved to tell stories about his business and his life adventures.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved collecting antique cars, his pride and joy 1932 Ford Roadster. He also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and to rescue cats.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Harriet Georgiana; and his children, Denise Trainor and husband, Jeffrey, Ronald Shimko, Marilyn Rathway and husband, Frank, Larry Georgiana Jr. and wife, Michelle and Joseph Georgiana and wife, Tracy. Also surviving are his grandchildren Justine, Tori, Jocelyn, Russell, Samuel, Vincent, Nathan, Anthony, and Sarah; great-grandchildren Kamilee, Gianna and Avianna; and one brother, Joseph "Pip" Georgiana (Georgia Lee) of Carmichaels.
Friends and family will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
