Lawrence “KoKo” S. Fetsko Sr., 70, entered into Heaven Sunday, July 23, 2023, to be with God and his heavenly family: parents, Helen B. Bilko Fetsko and Joseph “Butch” Fetsko Sr.; brother, Richard Fetsko; sister, Patty and husband Jack Morgan; and his beloved mother-in- law, Rose Yowler “little Rosie”.
KoKo was born November 9, 1952, in Connellsville Hospital. KoKo got his nickname from childhood. He could not say Fetsko so, he called himself Larry KoKo and it stuck with him all through his adult life.
KoKo was a unique person who loved the outdoors and knew how to enjoy life to the fullest with all his toys - snowmobiles, campers, boats and motorcycles. His favorite toy was his Harley-Davidson motorcycle that he loved to ride!
KoKo loved to hunt, especially when he and his son would take big game hunting trips together up North. He loved to fish and giving the fish he caught away. KoKo was a people person, always trying to help others even if he didn’t know you.
KoKo became committee man for District #4 in North Union Township for several years so he could help his friends / candidates at election time to win their candidacy. He would be at the polls from morning when they opened until night when they closed and then go enjoy a victory party.
If you ever had the privilege of meeting KoKo, he was someone who you would not forget. Everyone would agree that he was definitely one-of-a-kind - so thoughtful, kind, caring, giving, respectful and always ready to help people out. He was a true gentleman, a joy to be around, and the life of any party.
His first and top priority in life was his dedication to his wife Kathy; his children: daughter, Katina; and son, Larry Jr.; and his two beloved grandchildren, Paityn and Cayden Fetsko. The love for his family was very visible and seen by everyone who knew him. He loved helping people and volunteering, especially when everyone was having a good time. KoKo was not a chef but he loved to cook for any event or fundraiser. You could see him everywhere helping cook and enjoying friends.
He was a member of Hutchinson Gun Club, where he loved to fish and make breakfast for the first day of fishing for many years. He was also a member of the Amvets Post 103, where he was very active in his younger days; the Sons of Italy, where he enjoyed cooking spaghetti and bowling with his friends; and the American Legion, where he and his friends would cook spaghetti for different occasions. KoKo was also very active with Wharton Sportsman Club in Farmington, where he enjoyed helping out with all the events and hanging out with his friends.
He will leave behind wonderful memories for his Kathy, his beloved wife of 47 years, from dating to marriage, to having two wonderful children, Katina and Larry Jr., enjoying many vacations together and vacationing as a family and living life to the fullest.
He will leave behind wonderful memories for his daughter, Katina, who was definitely Daddy’s Little Girl. She was his little peanut. They enjoyed going to Mexican restaurants for dinner and margaritas, going to the casinos, baseball and football games either at the stadium or at home. The made many trips to Hershey, when Katina went to Hershey Medical School to become a nurse practitioner. KoKo always had to rent a U-Haul for all the stuff Katina supposedly needed. KoKo just carried one tote after another complaining the whole time and when all done, they would go have dinner and laugh about their crazy day. Katina can always remember what super good care she took of her DADDY. KoKo called Katina his personal doctor!!
He will leave behind many wonderful memories for his son, Larry - hunting, fishing, camping, boating, baseball games, football games, riding motorcycles together, going to the casino and having many dinners together as father and son. KoKo even helped coach his son’s baseball team until Larry took up golf. Koko could not golf so he would volunteer to cook at every event so he could watch his son golf.
Larry can always remember how happy and excited his father was when Larry and his wife, Andrea blessed the family with the first grandchild, a baby girl. Koko was so excited he actually picked the doctor up and spun him around. Then the excitement of their second grandchild, a grandson to carry on the Fetsko name. KoKo was untouchable and so thankful for his new grandson.
KoKo is also survived by a sister, Rose (Edward) Truelove of New Jersey; a brother, Joseph (Dana) Fetsko Jr. of Texas; a niece and several nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. The parish vigil wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday. Additional visitation will be held until 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 29, when Prayers of Transfer will be held followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
KoKo’s wife, Kathy would like to invite everyone who knew or rode motorcycles with her husband to join him at Crawford Funeral Home in Hopwood to take one last bike ride with him to his final resting place.
