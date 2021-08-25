Stockdale
Lawrence Steven Timko, 56, of Stockdale, died Monday, August 23, 2021.
He was born Monday, April 5, 1965, in Charleroi, a son of Linda Lutes Timko and the late John J. Timko.
Larry was the owner of Keystone Kar Kleen in Charleroi.
He was preceded in death by his Dad.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Anna Shupenko Timko; twin sons Matthew and Jacob Timko: his mother, Linda Timko; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Kristin Timko of Chesapeake, Va., David and Dawn Cheree Timko of West Brownsville, and Pat and Tracey Timko of Jefferson Hills; brother-in-law Joseph Shupenko and wife Martha of Speers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, August 26, with the Rev. Fr. Gerald Mikonis officiating, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
