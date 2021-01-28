Uniontown
Lawrence Wilson Ryan Sr., 77, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born November 26, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Francis Patrick Ryan and Margaret Haley Ryan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Ann Karpel Ryan; and a grandson, Nicholas Ryan.
Larry was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
He and his brother, Ron owned and operated an auto body shop for many years.
He was a Lifetime Member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and former president.
He was a jack-of-all-trades, who took great pride in what he did. He loved fishing, garderning, canning and loved spending time with his chidren, grandchildren and great-grandson.
Surviving are his children, Lawrence "Bud" Ryan Jr. and wife Lisa, Lori Lynn Ryan Bryner and husband Benny "Mike" Bryner, Lisa Ryan Martin and husband Sean, all of Uniontown, and Cindy Rocca Stahl and husband Matt of Stoystown; grandchildren Daclyn Ryan, David Georgiana II, Roger B. Martin, and Haley Martin Holliday and husband Adam, Patrick Stahl and wife Nicole, Elizabeth Stahl and Owen Stahl; a great-grandson, Austin William Martin and a future great-grandson on the way. He is also survived by sisters Patty Keith of Everson, Linda Wilson of New Stanton, Joyce Urusko and husband Jerome of Ohio; brother Ronald Ryan and wife Mary of Uniontown, Mick Snyder and wife Jackie of Uniontown; many nieces and nephews; and Dad's very close friend and family friend, the Rev. John S. Szczesny.
In accordance with his wishes, the immediate family will gather privately from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 29, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. All friends should go directly to the church.
Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In honor of the ICU frontline workers at Uniontown Hospital, the family asks that donations in their father's memory be made to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, 500 W. Berkeley Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, in lieu of other tributes.
The family would like to stress to everyone, "Please stay safe, and always wear your mask."
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
