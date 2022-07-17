formerly of Brownsville
Lawson Jennings Whitlow, 79, passed away at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Hospital, in the early morning hours of February 4, 2022. He was born April 20, 1942, to the late Jennings Robert Whitlow and the late Aisee Marie Smith Whitlow.
Lawson was the beloved grandson of Andrew Stratton and Margaret Elizabeth Dupree Whitlow. He was 13th generation American in the Whitlow family. Lawson and the Andrew Whitlow family decedents are formerly from Brownsville, with southern roots from Red Oak, Va., and McCaysville, Ga.
Mr. Whitlow served his country for over 25 years in the 82nd Airborne Division as Sergeant First Class, a chemical warfare instructor; and as his military career progressed, served his country in France, Germany, California and Hawaii.
After a successful career in the United States Army, Lawson settled in Raeford, N.C., where he developed his own business as an electrician.
Mr. Whitlow proudly loved his Whitlow family history and was the eldest of 25 Whitlow first cousins, all whom live throughout the continental U.S.
He was preceded in death by his Smith and Whitlow grandparents; his father, Pvt. Jennings Robert Whitlow, and his mother Aisee Marie Smith Whitlow, all formerly of Brownsville. Lawson was also preceded in death by his dear friend, Pat of Raeford, N.C.
Surviving are his children by his Norwegian first wife, Lolly; including his beloved daughter, Dawn Kelly Whitlow Bobak-Price and husband Kenn of Barstow, Calif.; son, David Lee Whitlow Bobak and Cathi of Florida; his grandchildren, Drew Price, Kendra Price, Joey Price, Army Sgt. 2nd Class Christopher Kirby, Matthew Mathias, Allen Lee Bobak, Joshua Lynn Bobak, Issac Griego and David Lee Bobak; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Kirby and Chloe Kirby. Also surviving are his second wife, Rose, whom he dearly cared for, of Raeford; two stepdaughters; and his dear sister, Debbie Whitlow Brandt, husband Bob and late nephew, Robert Brandt of Montana.
Lawson was the beloved nephew of the late United States Army Air Force Captain William Stratton Whitlow; the late Kenneth Betterton Whitlow; the late Army Pvt. Calvin Eugene Whitlow; the late Lou Ella Whitlow Shiota (Whitlow/Dupree grandmother's namesake); the late Army/Navy TMP3 Lowell Wayne Whitlow; the late M. Dolores Whitlow Yancich; the late James Andrew Whitlow and also Shirley Ann Whitlow Wilson.
Mr. Whitlow will be dearly missed by his family, including his close, dear first cousin, University of Pennsylvania Doctoral Student, Luann M. Yancich Ljubic, Branimir Ljubic M.D., PHD, along with their son, whom carries Lawson's father and their great-grandfather, Pierce Robert Dupree's name, Robert John Ljubic.
Lawson will be laid to rest in the beautiful state of Montana, near his beloved sister, Debbie. He will rest in peace among beautiful mountains, flowing waters and peaceful morning dawn, of which he dearly loved. His memory will always remain cherished and eternal to those who loved him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.