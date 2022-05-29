A Funeral Mass for the repose of the souls of John R. Lechnar Sr. and John R. Lechnar Jr. will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown.
Visitation is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hopwood will follow the Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.