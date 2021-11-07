Perryopolis
Lee F. Exley, 89, of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Born May 10, 1932 in Knox, he was the son of the late Charles and Grace Quigley Exley.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 60 years, Mr. Exley was Lutheran by faith, a retired welder from Westinghouse, in their nuclear components division, and a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Navy.
Lee was also known for his woodworking skills, enjoyed spending time outside camping, fishing, hunting and most of all spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren who he adored.
He is survived by his wife Helen Hugic Exley to whom he was married 64 years; daughter & son-in-law, Megan & Mike Pierce of Uniontown; two grandchildren Joshua Lee Exely, Jenna Lee Pierce; sister Dorothy Yard of Waterford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Steven Lee Exley November 27, 2020; brother James Exley; and a sister Lorraine Koresko.
Lee's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
