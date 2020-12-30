Hopwood
Lee R. Bero, 88, of Hopwood, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family in and around Pittsburgh.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. Friends and family were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, December 30, officiated by Pastor Diane Olson. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to place a memorial bench lakeside at the Hutchinson Sportsmans' Club. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Lee's Bench, 135 Old Furnace Road, Hopwood, PA 15445. Due to Covid-19, SOCAIL DISTANCING WILL BE BEING PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING. NO EXCEPTIONS.
