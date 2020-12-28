Hopwood
Lee R. Bero, 88, of Hopwood, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 28, 1932, in Uniontown, a son of the late Colman K. Bero and Margaret Speshock Bero; and brother to the late Colman K. Bero, Jr. (Sonny).
Lee was a graduate of South Union High School, where he was quite the athlete, being honored at his last class reunion as a four sport letterman. After high school, he attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he played football before being drafted into the Air Force.
Lee was a Korean War veteran, serving in Japan. Lee then followed in his father's footsteps becoming an ironworker. He recently celebrated 50 years as a member of the Ironworker's Local #3, and had a hand in building some of the iconic buildings and bridges in and around Pittsburgh.
Anyone who knew Lee knew that he was an avid outdoorsman. No matter the vehicle he was driving, he always had his fishing pole, just in case he found a new place to "wet a line". Walking in the woods, discovering a new trail to explore, and scouting for the perfect spot to hunt or fish was what he loved.
Lee was a lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportsman's Club, where so many special family memories were made. He was also a member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. He was member of the Amvets Post 103 in Hopwood. He always looked forward to visiting the hatchery, feeding the trout and helping stock the river each spring.
Left to cherish Lee's memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Pilipick Bero and their three children, Jeffrey Bero and wife Gloria of Dunbar, Gary Bero of Saline, Mich., and Susan Bero Jeffries and husband Joe of Medford, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Renee Bero Witt and husband Torrey, Kyle Bero and fiancee Kelsey Johnson, Cassidy, Josie and Rylee Bero, Cole and Sarah Jeffries. Lee and Carol recently became great-grandparents to sweet Grace Noelle Witt, born on Christmas Eve.
Also surviving Lee is his very special nephew, James Bero and wife Susan, and their family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Hopwood. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, December 30, officiated by Pastor Diane Olson. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to place a memorial bench lakeside at the Hutchinson Sportsmans' Club. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Lee's Bench, 135 Old Furnace Road, Hopwood, PA 15445. Due to Covid-19, SOCAIL DISTANCING WILL BE BEING PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING. NO EXCEPTIONS.
