Uniontown
Lee Russell Zawacki Sr., 83, was born in Buffington December 3, 1937 and passed away February 7, 2021, in Uniontown.
Lee graduated from Uniontown High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in accounting at Waynesburg College. Later he would go back to college and receive his master's of business administration at Waynesburg College. He would truly see his calling as a professor teaching at the Westmoreland County Community College.
Lee was an avid history buff who loved studying and talking about American history with friends and family. On one trip to Gettysburg, he gave the national park ranger a 30-minute lecture on some of the minor details of the battle that led to the greater impact of the overall battle.
Lee was well known to have a "green thumb" and being able to grow just about anything. The gardens he grew every year were one of his sources of pride. He once grew pumpkins so large that it took a hacksaw to carve them.
Lee's proudest accomplishment was serving in the United States Marine Corps. He always made sure he wore something that adorned the eagle, globe and anchor; and proudly flew both the American and Marine Corps flags outside his home for over 40 years.
Lee was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed. Lee is survived by his wife of over 40 years Diane; sons, Lee and Cory; grandchildren, Luke, Zoe, Megan and Addison; sisters, Kathleen, Louise, Henrietta and Deborah; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer; sister, Dorothy; brothers, Anthony and Donald; and both parents.
Services were private for family. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME. Your written personal tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
