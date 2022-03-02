Dunbar
Lee Scott Leapline, 76, of Dunbar, passed away on Tuesday, February, 22, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born August 1, 1945, in Connellsville, to the late Lester L. Leapline and the late Myrtle Irene Cromwell Leapline.
He was a member of the 1963 graduating class of Dunbar Township High School.
An auto mechanic by trade, he owned and operated Leapline Auto Repair in Dunbar for 39 years.
Scott was a proud veteran having served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1967.
He had attended Pennsville Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He had a love for gardening and cutting the grass, always with a grandchild in tow.
His favorite Spring activity was to gather his children and grandchildren to hunt for 'murgels' together, creating treasured memories for all.
Scott is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah A. Umbel Leapline; his children, Penny Zebley, Dayna (Dennis) Basinger, Dave Leapline and Bryce (Nicole) Leapline; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Nita) Leapline, Marion (Alfred) Soberdash, Nancy (Larry) Allen, Lois (Jon) Tissue, Steve (Beth) Leapline, Leslie (Bill) Potter; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Deborah E. Leapline; and siblings, Lester (Roberta) Leapline, Robert Leapline and Patricia (Fred) Hawkins.
To honor Scott's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Pennsville Baptist Church, 3298 Richey Road, Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Robert Bixel and Pastor Terry V. Murray officiating. Military honors accorded by Hopwood AMVETS Post 103.
The family encourages anyone who would like to share a memory of Scott to do so during the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lee Scott Leapline Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
