Uniontown
Leigh Ann Norris, 52, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born January 28, 1969, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Donald Yekel and Patricia Cornish.
Leigh was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandbabies. She will be greatly missed by her family members and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Norris; daughters Jennifer Phillip and husband Justin of Lemont Furnace, and Staci Campbell and fiance Anthony of Uniontown; her grandchildren, Jordan Bloom, Colton Phillip and Taryn Phillip; three brothers; four sisters; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, April 2, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
Masks and social distancing, as per the state regulations, will be required during visitation and services.
