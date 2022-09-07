Point Marion
Leila J. Zinn, 82, of Point Marion, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at her home, with her family at her side, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Point Marion on December 31, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert V. and Catherine Neverdale Borden.
Graduating in 1957 from the Point Marion High School, Leila first went to work in Cleveland designing wallpaper for Knight Brothers. Upon her return to Point Marion, she worked for 38 years at the Houze Glass Corporation in Point Marion, retiring from their art department in 2004.
She was a member of St. Hubert’s R.C. Church in Point Marion, and a volunteer for several years at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.
Surviving are her three children, Rita Shreve (David) of Point Marion, Ron Zinn Jr. (Lisa) of Point Marion, and William “Bill” Zinn of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Rachael Muzika, Kyle Zinn, Cassandra Wilson, Brianna Zinn, and Aimee Miller; three great-grandchild- ren, Carson and Avery Wilson, and Camryn Muzika; a brother, George Bernard Borden of Point Marion; and three sisters, Phyllis “Jean” Miller (Roger) and Elizabeth “Betty” Ranka (Frank) all of Point Marion, and Catherine Borden Butterworth of Winchester, Va.
Her husband, Ronald D. “Shorty” Zinn Sr. passed away on April 1, 2009. Also deceased are two brothers, Raymond and Andrew Borden; and a sister Beatrice Borden.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday when Prayers of Transfer will be offered in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Hubert’s R.C. Church, Point Marion. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, Pa.
