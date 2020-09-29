Grindstone
Leila "Lei" Warren Lohr, 73, of Grindstone, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, September 27, 2020. Leila was born March 5, 1947, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Ross and Betty Albrighton Warren.
Leila was a member of the South Brownsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, baking and gardening. Lei was a good spirit who took care of all and was a grandmother to everyone.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, John D. "Jack" Lohr; two children, Betty Anne Powell, and Brian Lohr and wife Lisa; grandchildren Logan, Ross, Natalie, Maxx, Kylie, Haylie, Nick, Liam; brother Charles Warren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, and 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, October 1, with the Rev. Frank Philpott officiating. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
