New Salem
Lela Joyce Lint Piper, 72, of New Salem, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 10, 1950, in Grindstone, a daughter of Oliver Beal and Helen Elizabeth Cook Lint.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kenneth Piper; sisters: Sonia Pindrock, Mary Mickey, Dorothea Brazell, Wanda Rockwell, Martha Jean Wingrove.
Lela is survived by her son, Matthew A. Lint; grandson, Brandon A. Lint Gross; siblings: Oliver Daniel Lint, Sr. and his wife Patricia of New Salem, Ada Viola Tucker of West Virginia.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who loved to cook and enjoyed listening to music.
Lela's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA.
Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of her funeral service, on Saturday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
