Lela Vietta Jordan, 91, of Fairchance, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was born March 5, 1930, in Luzerne Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Austin Noakes and Pearl Carr Noakes; several brothers and sisters; and her husband of 52 years, Wilbert Don Jordan.
Surviving are her children, Barbara "Jane" and William Carter of Manassas, Virginia, Wilbert Charles Jordan and Brenda of Fairchance, Marshall "Marty" Jordan and Linda of Hampton, Virginia, Penny Vedadi of Alexandria, Virginia, Christine Murin and Ken of Connellsville, Lori Davis of Uniontown, Carolyn Cooper and Patrick of Brownsville, and Craig Jordan of Fairchance; grandchildren, Damian, Jarret, Megan, Justin, Aaron, Emily, Adam, Alexander, Addison, Zachary and Andrew; great grandchildren, Othin, Noah, Everleigh, Lilly Rose, Leo, Ales, Titus, Behr, Tazman, Noah and Olivia; and siblings, Ruth Rhodes of Fairchance, and Ann Berkshire of Harrisonburg, Tennsesse.
She was a lifelong member of the Hopwood Free Methodist Church. She also loved reading, listening to music, puzzles, enjoying nature from her porch, viewing wildlife on her rides and a fan of everything Bigfoot.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the Hopwood Free Methodist, 116 Hopwood - Coolspring Road, Hopwood, Pa. 15445.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
